Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7.

She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9

Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station include:

Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen at Calvary Court

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center

Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club

Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at College Station City Hall

Quinn will be performing at the City of College Station’s tailgate events at City Hall.

Find more tour dates and information on Quinn’s website.

Listen to her music on Spotify, iTunes or any streaming service.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.