Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7.
She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9
Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station include:
- Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen at Calvary Court
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center
- Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club
- Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at College Station City Hall
Quinn will be performing at the City of College Station’s tailgate events at City Hall.
Find more tour dates and information on Quinn’s website.
Listen to her music on Spotify, iTunes or any streaming service.
