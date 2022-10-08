Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7.

She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9

Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station include:

  • Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen at Calvary Court
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center
  • Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club
  • Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at College Station City Hall

Quinn will be performing at the City of College Station’s tailgate events at City Hall.

Find more tour dates and information on Quinn’s website.

Listen to her music on Spotify, iTunes or any streaming service.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
The chicken oil co. announced Thursday they will be back open in 2023.
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he...
Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

Latest News

Reagan has plenty of upcoming shows in her hometown of College Station
Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn performance
Reagan Quinn was on Free Music Friday on Oct. 7
Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn interview
Byers performed his soon-to-be released single "Ride Cowgirl Ride"
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers
Byers performed his soon-to-be released single "Ride Cowgirl Ride"
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers performance