Granger Lions shut out Iola Bulldogs at home

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -The Granger Lions beat the Iola Bulldogs at home on Friday night in a district game.

First few minutes of the first quarter, the lions came in hot. Quarterback Nate Turner hands the ball off to DJ McClelland. He took it all the way down the field for a Lions touchdown. Lions lead, 7-0.

After DJ McClelland scores two more touchdown’s for the Lions, the Bulldogs try to stop their run game. Nate Turner goes down after Braydon Padgett came in for the defense with a Bulldog sack.

The Lions respond. Nate Turner avoids pressure and takes it into the end zone for the QB keeper, adding another 7 points to the board. Lions lead, 28-0.

Right before halftime, the Lions steal the ball for an interception. Chase Edwards turns it into a Lions touchdown, 35-0. After a good field goal attempt, Lions go into the half, 38-0.

Final score is 38-0,Granger Lions.

