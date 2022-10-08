Granger Lions shut out Iola Bulldogs at home

Granger wins over Iola at home.
Granger wins over Iola at home.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -The Granger Lions beat the Iola Bulldogs at home on Friday night in a district game.

First few minutes of the first quarter, the lions came in hot. Quarterback Nate Turner hands the ball off to DJ McClelland. He took it all the way down the field for a Lions touchdown. Lions lead, 7-0.

After DJ McClelland scores two more touchdown’s for the Lions, the Bulldogs try to stop their run game. Nate Turner goes down after Braydon Padgett came in for the defense with a Bulldog sack.

The Lions respond. Nate Turner avoids pressure and takes it into the end zone for the QB keeper, adding another 7 points to the board. Lions lead, 28-0.

Right before halftime, the Lions steal the ball for an interception. Chase Edwards turns it into a Lions touchdown, 35-0. After a good field goal attempt, Lions go into the half, 38-0.

Final score is 38-0,Granger Lions.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
The chicken oil co. announced Thursday they will be back open in 2023.
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he...
Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

Latest News

Leon edges out Groveton in district opener
Buffalo Bison football logo
Buffalo shuts down Elkhart in district opener
Navasota claims district win over Needville
No. 10 Cameron Yoe rolls past Academy 48-13
New Waverly rallies in the second half to upend Anderson Shiro 35-12