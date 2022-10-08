Huntsville picks up their second district win over Rudder

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers had opened up district play at home against Huntsville.

Last year the Rangers beat the Hornets in OT en route to their first playoff appearance in school history.

The Hornets struck first with a 69 yard touchdown run from Braylon Phelps.

Rudder got on the board in the second quarter with a 30 yard field goal from Antonio Gonzales to trail 7-3.

Xavier Ramirez hit Jaquise Martin on the goal line for 6 to give the Rangers the lead with 5 minutes left to play in the half. But that lead would not last long. Another big run, this time a 55 yard TD run from QB Jawann Giddens put the Hornets up 14-10 heading to the break.

It was all Huntsville in the second half. After adding a field goal to pad their lead, Giddens found the endzone again to cap the scoring, 24-10.

Rudder fell in their second consecutive game while the Hornets picked up their second district win on the season.

The Hornets earned a bye week and the Rangers will head to Montgomery Lake Creek.

