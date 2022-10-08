Hurricane Julia to make landfall in Nicaragua Saturday night

Hurricane Julia making landfall in Nicaragua Saturday night
(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has reported that Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured that Julia has strengthened into a category one Hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua Saturday night. Hurricane Hunters reported a maximum sustained wind speed of 75 mph.

A hurricane warning is in place for Nicaragua and other portions of Central America. Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are expected in regions close to the coast. The storm strengthened into a category one hurricane just before landfall and is expected to weaken back to tropical storm status early Sunday morning.

High pressure centered over Florida kept this storm from turning into the Gulf of Mexico, directing it toward Central America.

