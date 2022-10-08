Leon edges out Groveton in district opener

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - It was low scoring game tonight as the Cougars hosted Groveton. The first of five scores would come by way of a goal line touchdown from Groveton’s Phoenix Bowman. The Indians lead 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.

Leon will respond with just under a minute left before halftime with a quarterback keeper by Cooper Stevens at the goal line. After a missed extra point attempt, the Cougars trail 6-7.

On the first play in the third quarter, Groveton scores big with a 55 yard rushing touchdown from Darius McQueen. This widens Groveton’s lead to 14-6, but it will be the last time they score for the night.

Cooper Stevens, with a repeat performance, will score again later in the third quarter for the Cougars with another goal line rushing touchdown.

Leon will host Corrigan-Camden next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.