Leon edges out Groveton in district opener

The Leon Cougars defeat the Groveton Indians in close game, 18-14.
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - It was low scoring game tonight as the Cougars hosted Groveton. The first of five scores would come by way of a goal line touchdown from Groveton’s Phoenix Bowman. The Indians lead 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.

Leon will respond with just under a minute left before halftime with a quarterback keeper by Cooper Stevens at the goal line. After a missed extra point attempt, the Cougars trail 6-7.

On the first play in the third quarter, Groveton scores big with a 55 yard rushing touchdown from Darius McQueen. This widens Groveton’s lead to 14-6, but it will be the last time they score for the night.

Cooper Stevens, with a repeat performance, will score again later in the third quarter for the Cougars with another goal line rushing touchdown.

Leon will host Corrigan-Camden next Friday.

