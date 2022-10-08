Local familiar faces take a dive for charity

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some familiar faces from Bryan and College Station took a dive for charity Friday night.

The group sat in a dunk tank during First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all in the name of charity. The Rotary Club of Aggieland sold “throws” to dunk the group in order to benefit their satellite club.

Included in the dunking was KBTX’s own Shel Winkley and Rusty Surrette, along with BCS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer, I Heart Bryan’s Fabi Payton, Fred Patterson of Patterson Architects, and Bryan City Councilmember Kyle Schumann.

Those participating say this was something they would only do with charity in mind.

“I have never been in a dunk tank before. I hope to never do it again. But for the Rotary Club of Aggieland, you’re doing anything once,” Brewer said.

Also, 8-year-old Jaxson McLeese helped his cousins as they dunked Shel. While McLeese said this was a blast, he noted it was also important to help a good cause.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
The chicken oil co. announced Thursday they will be back open in 2023.
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he...
Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

Latest News

Christopher
Christopher R
Those participating say this was something they would only do with charity in mind.
Local celebrities take a dive for charity
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)