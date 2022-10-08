Local familiar faces take a dive for charity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some familiar faces from Bryan and College Station took a dive for charity Friday night.

The group sat in a dunk tank during First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all in the name of charity. The Rotary Club of Aggieland sold “throws” to dunk the group in order to benefit their satellite club.

Included in the dunking was KBTX’s own Shel Winkley and Rusty Surrette, along with BCS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer, I Heart Bryan’s Fabi Payton, Fred Patterson of Patterson Architects, and Bryan City Councilmember Kyle Schumann.

Those participating say this was something they would only do with charity in mind.

“I have never been in a dunk tank before. I hope to never do it again. But for the Rotary Club of Aggieland, you’re doing anything once,” Brewer said.

Also, 8-year-old Jaxson McLeese helped his cousins as they dunked Shel. While McLeese said this was a blast, he noted it was also important to help a good cause.

