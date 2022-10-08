Milam County officials looking for wanted person

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale.

Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled the scene on foot. It happened in the area of FM 908 and CR 302 in Rockdale.

Rayford is wanted for parole violation as well as charges related to Friday’s offenses.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Rockdale Police or the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

