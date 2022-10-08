Navasota claims district win over Needville

The Navasota Rattlers were able to overcome and early Needville touchdown and beat the Bluejays 41-14 Friday night at Rattler Stadium
(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Rattlers were able to overcome and early Needville touchdown and beat the Bluejays 41-14 Friday night at Rattler Stadium.

Needville opened the scoring on their first possession of the game on a Ja’Marcus Jack touchdown reception.

It didn’t take long for the Rattlers to respond. On just their second play from scrimmage, Rattler quarterback Hudson Minor found Kaddon Hubbard behind the Needville defense leading to a 71-yard touchdown to bring the score to 7-7.

The Rattlers would take a 14-7 lead later in the first quarter on a 13-yard Deontray Scott touchdown run, a lead Navasota would not give away.

Navasota (5-2 overall) improves to 2-1 in 4A-Division I District 12 play.

The Rattlers will travel to Arcola to take on Iowa Colony on Friday, October 14th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
The chicken oil co. announced Thursday they will be back open in 2023.
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Starting quarterback Max Johnson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future after he...
Report: Max Johnson out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

Latest News

Leon edges out Groveton in district opener
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggies Drop Opening Match Against Mississippi State
Buffalo Bison football logo
Buffalo shuts down Elkhart in district opener
Huntsville picks up their second district win over Rudder