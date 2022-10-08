Navasota claims district win over Needville

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Rattlers were able to overcome and early Needville touchdown and beat the Bluejays 41-14 Friday night at Rattler Stadium.

Needville opened the scoring on their first possession of the game on a Ja’Marcus Jack touchdown reception.

It didn’t take long for the Rattlers to respond. On just their second play from scrimmage, Rattler quarterback Hudson Minor found Kaddon Hubbard behind the Needville defense leading to a 71-yard touchdown to bring the score to 7-7.

The Rattlers would take a 14-7 lead later in the first quarter on a 13-yard Deontray Scott touchdown run, a lead Navasota would not give away.

Navasota (5-2 overall) improves to 2-1 in 4A-Division I District 12 play.

The Rattlers will travel to Arcola to take on Iowa Colony on Friday, October 14th.

