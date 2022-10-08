New Waverly rallies in the second half to upend Anderson Shiro 35-12

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls were unable to bounce back from last week’s district loss to Newton suffering a 35-12 loss to New Waverly Friday night at Owl Stadium.

Anderson-Shiro (5-3, 1-2) trailed early, but was able to grab the halftime lead 6-3 thanks to a 4th and goal quarterback keeper by Conner Daley from a yard out.

In the second half the Bulldogs will outscore the Owls 32-6 and cruise to a 35-12 win their sixth of the season.

Next week the Owls will head to Warren to take on the Warriors while New Waverly (6-1, 2-0) will host Hemphill.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.