CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoe football team beat Little River Academy 48-13 Friday night at Yoe Field.

Kadarius Bradley scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Yoemen didn’t look back. Yoe moves to 4-2 overall (2-0 in district play).

The Yoemen will be on the road at McGregor next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.