No. 3 Texas A&M defeats No. 7 South Carolina to open SEC action

(KBTX)
By BJ Carden, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team opened Southeastern Conference competition with a win over No. 7 South Carolina, 14-6, on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks in Reining capturing all five available points. Emmy-Lu Marsh highlighted the event earning Most Outstanding Performer honors with a score of 76 on Boss defeating USC’s Mary Margaret Coats’ ride of 74.5. It marked the fourth career MOP for Marsh and her first of the season.

The Maroon & White also took a 3-2 win in Flat. Devon Thomas (75), Brooke Brombach (75) and Maggie Nealon (89) all picked up points for the Aggies. Thomas took down Maya Clarkson’s 70 points on Diablo, Brombach outscored Natalie Jayne’s 68 with Zeus and Nealon bested Emily Giorgio’s 77 points on Queen, picking up MOP honors.

Texas A&M took an 8-2 lead over South Carolina at the break.

Coming out of the break, South Carolina looked to make things interesting, capturing three of the five Fences points. Morgan Rosia secured her point besting South Carolina’s Nina Columbia, 85-82, as well as Fences MOP. Brooke Brombach defeated Natalie Jayne 75-68, to pick up the other Texas A&M point.

Heading into the final stanza, the Aggies took care of business collecting four more points in Horsemanship. Millie Anderson scored a Horsemanship-high 78 points on her way to the Aggies fourth MOP of the day. Ella Petak (76), Cori Cansdale (74.5) and Hanna Olaussen (74.5) each scored points for the Maroon & White.

Next Up

Texas A&M continues SEC competition at No. 5 Georgia on October 22 at 10 a.m.

