Somerville takes down Snook in the battle of the ‘Baker Highway Bowl’

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was rivalry week and homecoming in Somerville as the Yeguas hosted the Snook Bluejays under the bright lights for week seven of Friday Football Fever.

Somerville took an early lead. With under three minutes left in the first quarter Somerville quarterback Ian Teague lobed a pass to wide receiver Dameon Bryan who turned on the jets down the sideline to pick up the 75-yard touchdown.

The Yeguas kept their foot on the gas all night. In the final seconds of the first quarter, Teague takes the snap on the 30-yard line. He fakes the handoff and decided to take care of business by taking off down the field dodging any and everybody in his way to put Somerville ahead of Snook 13-0.

Despite heading into the locker room down by 13, the Bluejays rallied back in the second half to put up 12 points on the board but it wouldn’t be enough for the win.

The Somerville Yeguas plucked the Baker Highway Trophy from the Bluejays for the homecoming win 27-12.

The Yeguas will head to South Texas next week to take on the Runge Yellowjackets.

The Bluejays will host the Barlett Bulldogs of Bell County next week.

