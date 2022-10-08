St. Joseph wins big against Galveston O’Connell 59-6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Eagles couldn’t play their last game because their opponent forfeited, they were ready to take the field again against the Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers.

Marc Mishler did damage in the air and on the ground passing and rushing for a touchdown in the game.

Cameron Phillips contributed after scoring a touchdown after a mishandled snap that almost resulted in a fumble.

St. Joseph wins the game 59-6.

