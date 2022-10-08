Texas A&M student arrested for vandalism Bush Library

Texas A&M police have arrested an A&M student following a wave of vandalism Saturday morning at the George Bush Presidential Library Complex.
A&M police arrest student for vandalism
A&M police arrest student for vandalism(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police have arrested an Texas A&M student following a wave of vandalism Saturday morning at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Police tell KBTX Kobe Mcadoo, 20, was extremely intoxicated when he busted a window in an attempt to set a fire inside the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. He also set fire to a car in the parking lot of the Bush Library and broke into an SUV.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is also investigating. Mcadoo is facing multiple charges and is currently in the Brazos County Jail.

Police say they are unsure of a motive at this time.

