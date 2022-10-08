Treat of the Day: Ferret received lifesaving pacemaker at Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not every day that veterinarians at the Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital (SATH) get to sew a pacemaker onto a beating heart roughly the size of a grape!

But when Hypnos, a 5-year-old ferret, arrived at the SATH with a very slow heart rate, his veterinary team took on the challenge of helping the beloved pet return home healthy to his owner and ferret friends. This was the first ferret pacemaker procedure at the SATH in almost 10 years.

