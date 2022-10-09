45th annual Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival attracts thousands of visitors

CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of people made their way to the Chappell Hill community in Washington County to celebrate the Chappell Hill Historical Society’s 45th Annual Scarecrow Festival.

The annual street festival features more than 150 vendors showcasing their arts and crafts, clothing, unique one-of-a-kind items, and more. The family-friendly event also features train rides for kids, live music and entertainment, food trucks, ice cream and so much more.

The event spanned over two days and is the primary fundraiser for the historical society.

The Chappell Hill Historical Society currently owns and maintains several historic properties throughout the downtown Chappell Hill area including the Providence Baptist Church, the Rock Store, the Circulating Library and its gazebo, and the Chappell Hill Historical Society Museum.

Liz Rigney, President of the Chappell Hill Historical Society says events like the ScarecrowFestival held in the fall and the Bluebonnet Festival held in the spring help fulfill their mission of “keeping Chappell Hill history alive and well.”

”We have a rich history here and we feel the historical society exists to preserve that history and maintain it,” said Rigney. “We feel like it is a high benefit to Chappell Hill, our businesses along Main Street get a lot of foot traffic, and a lot of customers who may not have ever known that they were there it raises awareness of our community and the work of the historical society.”

The Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival is held annually on the 2nd weekend of October.

For more information on the Chappell Hill, Historical Society click here.

From a visitor @Scarecrow Festival 2022

My first scarecrow festival and had an absolute blast… and yes I had to dress up 😂

Thank you for sharing your pictures with us. We are so glad you had a great visit here in Chappell Hill, Texas. Come back anytime!#SCF2022 #scarecrows pic.twitter.com/5qB80rISJF — Chappell Hill Historical Society Museum (@C_H_Museum) October 9, 2022

Great time today at the Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival ❤️🎃 pic.twitter.com/n0s6NFoSGQ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.