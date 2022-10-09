Aggies Drop 3-1 Decision to Bulldogs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Mississippi State (27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23) at Reed Arena on Saturday. The Aggies fell to 10-8 overall and 2-5 against the Southeastern Conference, while the Bulldogs improved to 11-5 and 4-2.

Aggie graduate transfer Caroline Meuth led all players with 19 kills, with Logan Lednicky paced the Maroon & White with three blocks to go along with her 18 kills. Senior setter Elena Karakasi recorded her sixth double-double of the year, registering 51 assists and 17 digs.

The Aggies jumped out to a 3-0 run in set one, including an early ace from freshman libero Ava Underwood. Mississippi State found a rhythm of its own with a 9-3 run, tying the set at 21-21. The Bulldogs were able to take a 27-26 lead, but a service error from Mississippi State, followed by an Aggie ace from Meuth put A&M on top, 27-26. Freshman Lednicky slammed down a kill to secure the first set victory, 28-26.

The Bulldogs opened the second with 4-1 run, however an error, paired with kills from Meuth and Lednicky knotted the set at four all. Mississippi State found momentum with yet another 4-0 run, but the Maroon & White fought their way back and stayed within striking distance. A career-high, fifth kill from freshman Lexi Guinn paired with a Bulldog error tied the set again at 18-18. The two squads battled to a 24-24 tie late in the frame and A&M faced five set points but ultimately fell, 30-28.

Mississippi State jumped out early in the third set to an 18-13 advantage. Despite a hard fight from A&M, the Bulldogs continued their push and closed out the set, 25-18.

A quick Bulldog start in the fourth frame was instantly responded to by the Aggies with a three-point run by the Aggies, tying the set at 4-4. Back-and-forth play ensued as both teams forced nine ties until a Lednicky kill gave A&M a 19-18 lead. However, Mississippi State responded with a 7-4 run that ended the set and the match, 25-23.

UP NEXT

The Aggies enter their bye week as they prepare for another Southeastern Conference road trip. A&M takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 19 in Fayetteville, Ark. with first set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On the dynamic between the older players and the younger players on the team…

“It’s a good mix. They’re learning from each other and building chemistry together. The grind that you see in the tough sets is helping us all grow together. We need to finish, but that’s what will happen with more experience. Every time out is growing us as a team. It’s great to see them be able to mesh together and work off of each other, but not it comes down to finishing cleanly.”

Middle Blocker Madison Bowser

On having balance between players up front…

“When you have a balance like that, it opens everything up since the blockers don’t really know who’s going to get the set. Elena [Karakasi] does a really good job of getting us one-on-one looks.”

