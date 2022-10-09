A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama

Highlights: Aggies fall to top ranked Alabama
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks.

Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. They got them, just barely, to survive four turnovers and two missed field goals.

“That was not our best football out there tonight,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “When you don’t have your quarterback out there and the second-teamer has to play, everybody’s got to play better.”

But the Aggies were in a similar boat, albeit with a more experienced quarterback sub.

Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson (throwing hand), drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50 with big passes to Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference.

That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.

Milroe passed for 111 yards and ran for 183, but also threw an interception and lost two fumbles. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 159 yards after gaining most of his 206 after Young’s shoulder injury early against Arkansas.

The big question now is if Young will play against No. 8 Tennessee.

“Jalen did some good things but obviously a couple of turnovers,” Saban said. “He’s going to live and learn and we’re going to live and learn with him. We’ll just see what progress Bryce makes.”

King completed 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception but faced constant pressure. The Tide had three sacks and Anderson was credited with eight quarterback hurries.

Ultimately, Alabama got a double measure of revenge against the Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher. Another unranked Texas A&M team handed Alabama its only regular-season loss last year, then Fisher went no-holds barred in response to Nick Saban’s comments that the Aggies bought their top recruiting class with NIL money.

Once again, the Aggies hung ever so close with the top team, a 23 1/2-point favorite.

Texas A&M cut it to 24-20 on Randy Bond’s 46-yard field goal with 3:32 left. The Aggies settled for the kick after twice getting flagged for false starts trying to go for it on fourth-and-long.

The defense then forced Alabama into a three-and-out, setting up one more shot for King and the Aggies.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M has an open date before visiting South Carolina on Oct. 22.

Alabama visits No. 8 Tennessee in its first game against a Top 10 team.

