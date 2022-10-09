Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.

One occupant was transported by an ambulance after having difficulty breathing from smoking inhalation. There was one pet fatality.

