Dash for Down Syndrome celebration hosted at Wolf Pen Creek Park

This event and a gala are the two biggest fundraisers annually for the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley.
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was the Dash for Down Syndrome event at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station.

The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley and there was a great turnout for families who enjoyed music, games, and the walk.

“We raise money, we do socials, we do education classes, summer camp, and Christmas parties. We just do everything we can possibly do to include them in the community,” said Director of Operations Darla Dyke.

Down syndrome is the most commonly occurring chromosomal genetic condition. It occurs in 1 out of every 691 births and affects people of all races and economic levels. To learn more about this and the organization and ways you can help and volunteer go here.

