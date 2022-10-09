‘Definitely been scary’: Central Texas man joins one percent of U.S. men battling breast cancer

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Although the Centers for Disease Control reports only one percent of all breast cancer occurs in men, a Central Texas man who lives in Moody recently became part of that statistic.

In April, Jason Williamson was out four-wheeling when his wife Janelle reached for his chest and noticed a lump. To be safe she encouraged him to go to the doctor to get it checked out.

“It’s definitely been scary,” Janelle Williamson said. “I’m trying not to get emotional. When we first found it it was kind of concerning, but male breast cancer was not something we thought because you never hear about it.”

The mass turned out to be a tumor and Jason Williamson was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

This past Thursday, he had his first chemo appointment at Baylor Scott & White – Temple. But the chemo isn’t slowing him down, he still makes sure to still attend every one of his daughter’s barrel racing events and take care of the horses on his ranch.

Since the diagnosis Williamson and his wife had made it their mission to educate others about breast cancer in men.

They said when they eat out at restaurants they tell others nearby about how breast cancer doesn’t discriminate by gender.

“Women from a young age we’re groomed to check ourselves,” Janelle said. “It’s something that our moms teach us when we go for our annual physicals. The doctor makes sure to do our exams and after we reach a certain age we have to start with mammograms, but there’s very little awareness for men.”

Jason encourages all men to get anything suspicious checked out by a trusted doctor.

“Moms have your sons check themselves,” he said. “Men check themselves. Wives have your husbands checked. If anything is out of the ordinary, have it checked, because it happens fast.”

After around six months of chemotherapy, Williamson will receive 30 days of radiation therapy.

But what’s after that for Jason?

“Ringing that bell,” Jason said. “I posted a video. I’m coming for it. I’m ringing that bell off the wall.”

