First Presbyterian Church works with Rise Against Hunger to pack meals

Volunteers come together to pack meals for countries struggling with starvation
Volunteers come together to pack meals for countries struggling with starvation
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the volunteerism of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan some children across the world will have enough food to last them for a whole school year.

The church came together on Saturday morning along with First Christian Church and Boy Scouts troop #1222 to put together nutritional meal packets that will be going to countries that are struggling with starvation.

Meals benefited Rise Against Hunger who will take the meals and distribute them.

First Presbyterian Church Mission Advocate Marilyn Wright said she is proud of how many people came out to volunteer their time and support this cause.

“It just warms my heart and this is what service is all about,” said Wright.

All of the volunteers were able to pack over 15,000 meals.

