Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School

The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them...
The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future.

“They can be equipped, they can learn how to engage their local community, they can learn how to engage their faith, and be about positive solutions moving forward so that all people can be successful,” said Texas Leadership Summit founder Tim Webb.

Those that attended the inaugural event got to hear from several speakers including Dr. Ben Carson. They were also treated to lunch and had a chance to buy merchandise from other speakers at the event.

The Texas Leadership Summit is based on four pillars which are business, church, education and government.

Arthur Medina had a chance to speak and share his story at the Texas Leadership Summit. He said these pillars are important for everyone if they want to inspire change in the country.

“It’s important for us as Christians to continue taking a stand and sticking to our core values,” said Medina.

Texas Leadership Summit’s next event will be on Jan. 21, 2023, at Barnhill Center in Brenham.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Christian Rayford
Milam County officials locate wanted person
The Amber Alert for a 2-week-old baby has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas
A&M police arrest student for vandalism
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees meets July 18 to hear...
Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Volunteers come together to pack meals for countries struggling with starvation
First Presbyterian Church works with Rise Against Hunger to pack meals
Von's Vision teams up with Boys and Girls Club to provide eye exams, glasses
Von’s Vision provides free eye exams and glasses for Brazos Valley children