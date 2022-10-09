Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future.

“They can be equipped, they can learn how to engage their local community, they can learn how to engage their faith, and be about positive solutions moving forward so that all people can be successful,” said Texas Leadership Summit founder Tim Webb.

Those that attended the inaugural event got to hear from several speakers including Dr. Ben Carson. They were also treated to lunch and had a chance to buy merchandise from other speakers at the event.

The Texas Leadership Summit is based on four pillars which are business, church, education and government.

Arthur Medina had a chance to speak and share his story at the Texas Leadership Summit. He said these pillars are important for everyone if they want to inspire change in the country.

“It’s important for us as Christians to continue taking a stand and sticking to our core values,” said Medina.

Texas Leadership Summit’s next event will be on Jan. 21, 2023, at Barnhill Center in Brenham.

