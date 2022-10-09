Von’s Vision provides free eye exams and glasses for Brazos Valley children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Von’s Vision, the foundation started by former Aggie and current NFL star Von Miller, teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley Saturday to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for children in the community.

This is the first time the Boys and Girls Club has hosted Von’s Vision with the goal of providing 150 kids with free glasses.

Rhonda Watson, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley was thrilled to see the turn out, “It’s what the Boys and Girls Club is all about, is being a resource not just for our members but for the entire community. "

“We enjoy these partnerships. We look forward to having more,” she said.

