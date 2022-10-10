4-vehicle crash reported along Highway 105 in Navasota

(MGN)
By Julia Potts and Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 105 east is completely shut down near County Road 415 in Navasota, according to The Navasota Examiner.

The Examiner is reporting four vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, are involved in the crash that happened around 7:35 a.m. Monday.

Entrapment and multiple injuries were reported scene. First responders are present and AirMed is on the way, according to The Examiner.

