Add some flair to your home and garden this fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather is finally cooling down and for many, that means it’s time to start re-potting and re-planting in your garden.

Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete has planters in every size, shape, and color imaginable. From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you covered this fall.

While you’re celebrating the new season in your garden, you may also consider adding a wind chime to create an even more serene atmosphere. Frazier’s has tons to choose from.

“You’ll love the quality of them, they’re definitely one of the better qualities out there. They make a beautiful sound, too,” Frazier’s general manager Fernando Gomez said.

You can also choose a flag to hang on your porch.

“People love to use these flags to tie in the fall colors, especially oranges and yellows. They bring a lot of life and beauty to people’s houses,” Gomez said.

You can visit Frazier’s Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

