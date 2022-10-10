Add some flair to your home and garden this fall

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather is finally cooling down and for many, that means it’s time to start re-potting and re-planting in your garden.

Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete has planters in every size, shape, and color imaginable. From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you covered this fall.

While you’re celebrating the new season in your garden, you may also consider adding a wind chime to create an even more serene atmosphere. Frazier’s has tons to choose from.

“You’ll love the quality of them, they’re definitely one of the better qualities out there. They make a beautiful sound, too,” Frazier’s general manager Fernando Gomez said.

You can also choose a flag to hang on your porch.

“People love to use these flags to tie in the fall colors, especially oranges and yellows. They bring a lot of life and beauty to people’s houses,” Gomez said.

You can visit Frazier’s Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota

Latest News

Another Broke Eggs serves a South Carolina inspired dish
Another Broke Eggs serves a South Carolina inspired dish
Put on your best 'Boots and Bling' for this Still Creek Ranch fundraiser.
Put on your best ‘Boots and Bling’ to support Still Creek Ranch
THE THREE OCTOBER 10
The Three: Monday, October 10
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - still creek ranch
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - still creek ranch