Aggie Taylor Bertolet receives game ball from Chargers
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M kicker Taylor Bertolet was awarded a game ball from the Los Angeles Chargers after helping secure a 30-28 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Bertolet was a perfect 3/3 on his field goals, including the game-winning kick in the fourth quarter, and a perfect 3/3 on his extra points.
The Aggie has been cut by 8 NFL teams and kicked in the AAF, USFL, and CFL. Bertolet was signed by the Chargers this Thursday. He made his NFL debut with a perfect kicking performance.
