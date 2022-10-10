Aggie Taylor Bertolet receives game ball from Chargers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M kicker Taylor Bertolet was awarded a game ball from the Los Angeles Chargers after helping secure a 30-28 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Bertolet was a perfect 3/3 on his field goals, including the game-winning kick in the fourth quarter, and a perfect 3/3 on his extra points.

The Aggie has been cut by 8 NFL teams and kicked in the AAF, USFL, and CFL. Bertolet was signed by the Chargers this Thursday. He made his NFL debut with a perfect kicking performance.

Game Ball Performance 💯



Former @usflbreakers K @TaylorBertolet was awarded a game ball after kicking a perfect game in his 2022 NFL debut with the @chargers. pic.twitter.com/DahVSdzNmS — USFL (@USFL) October 10, 2022

