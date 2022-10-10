Aggies’ young receiving core showed growth at Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s 24-20 loss to then-top-ranked Alabama was quarterback Haynes King’s first start against an SEC opponent. King’s 253 passing yards were the most by the Aggies since the season opener against Sam Houston.

A lot of the young Aggies had to step up to get those 253 yards since their leading receiver, Ainias Smith, is out with a season-ending injury. Freshman Evan Stewart was one of the guys who had a break-out game against the Crimson Tide, hauling in an A&M season-high 8 catches for his personal best 106 receiving yards.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he’s pleased with how Stewart and the rest of the receiving core are developing.

“(Stewart) made some really nice plays,” Fisher said. “You saw what he’s capable of and what he did. Chris Marshall made some nice plays. Moose made some nice plays in the game. 2 (Chase Lane) made a couple of good catches in the game. The young tight end (Donovan Green) on a critical fourth down we were able to go to him. That was the fourth read on the backside of something in coverage we didn’t think would be there, and Haynes saw it and went back to it. Picked it up and got it to a young freshman tight end on a 4th and 3 or 4th and 2. Those guys are growing. They’re growing,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will be back in action on October 22nd for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at South Carolina on the SEC Network.

