Another Broke Eggs serves southern inspired dishes

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, brunch or lunch, you can never go wrong with a dish or beverage from Another Broken Egg. Conveniently located in South College Station, doors open at 7 a.m. just in time for breakfast.

Tap Bentz with Another Broke Egg suggests starting your day with the shrimp and grits because it’s a dish to die for.

“This is one of our signature dishes,” said Bentz. “This is a dish that we can get done fairly quickly.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe has several southern-inspired dishes. On the menu there’s chef-inspired dishes as well as hand-crafted cocktails like the Bloody Mary.

Another broken egg is open Monday through Sunday from 7a.m. to 2 p.m.

