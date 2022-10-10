Be Remarkable: BCS Together is helping foster families during challenging times

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of children in the Brazos Valley are dealing with the trauma of being separated from their parents but one organization and its founder continue offering support to those families who foster.

Jenni Olowo and her husband, Ade, founded the nonprofit organization called BCS Together, a place local foster families can turn to when they need things like clothes, toys, car seats, or just about any other resource. It was the couple’s vision after fostering and then adopting their own two children. At first, the couple wanted to do an international adoption, but after learning of the need here at home, they took in children from the area and they quickly learned of the challenges facing new foster families.

“You don’t actually know what it’s like till you go through it, which is why we’re passionate about BCS together. Just so people don’t have to feel that way, so they know what to expect and they know they have support,” said Jenni. “BCS Together works alongside donors, volunteers, and churches, taking a Christ-centered approach to serve the foster system in our area, including foster, kinship, adoptive, and CPS-referred biological families.”

After launching BCS Together in 2019, the organization moved into its current building on Old College Road in Bryan in 2020. It’s where board member Kristi Stark sees miracles happening every day.

“When I realized the great need in our community and Jenni’s passion for it, we were so grateful for her and we just wanted to get involved in any way we could to help,” said Stark.

And the giving and the love don’t stop here. BCS Together now has a place called The Haven, where teenagers in the foster system can go before transitioning into a new home.

“When a child enters The Haven, they are coming from a worst-case scenario, dark place and they get to enter this home full of light, full of love, where all their needs are met,” said Director of Community Partnerships Lauren Falcone.

“The Haven is a special place that creates a sense of safety for teens and provides the stability they long for. We have outings in the community, and our incredible volunteers cook homemade meals, spend time with them, lend a compassionate ear, and pray with them. The Haven has become a place where we can provide a sense of dignity to these precious teens - something they have not often experienced in their lives,” said Olowo.

There is also a Fall Festival event this upcoming Saturday for foster, adoptive and kinship families. Kids pick out fall clothing and Halloween costumes, play games at booths to win candy, eat popcorn, and have fun. BCS Together is currently in need of organizations to host booths and for individuals to donate new or gently used kids’ Halloween costumes. To donate a Halloween costume by October 14th, stop by The Closet at 3811 Old College between 9-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To host a booth reach out to Becca@bcstogether.org.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Jenni Olowo with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

