First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena.

Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating exceptional experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.

The organization aims to provide community and networking to empower women who strive to develop one another professionally through mentoring relationships.

All Beyond Basketball meetings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month, beginning on Oct. 12 with the last meeting in May. Each meeting features a guest speaker and is set to begin at 8 a.m. on the third floor of Reed Arena.

A yearly membership cost of $125 includes breakfast, a VIP card, Beyond Basketball gear and more. The cost for a single meeting is $25. For information to RSVP, contact executive director of external operations, marketing and strategic relations Angela Jones at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu and you can register here.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Kendra Scott Breast Cancer Initiative

Kendra Scott will be giving back 20% of proceeds to support the Beyond Basketball organization. Kendra Scott will also be featuring its 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) Giveback Collection that supports breast cancer research. In addition, Kendra Scott will gift a piece of Kendra Scott for every piece purchased. These pieces are gifted to women currently undergoing breast cancer treatment and those who are breast cancer survivors, and all proceeds will go to BCA.

