Hayes Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Hayes tallied two goals and one assist on the week as the Aggies topped No. 20 Ole Miss, 2-1, in a road match Sunday and played LSU to a 2-2 draw last Thursday.

The Spring, Texas, native battled through two defenders to blast in an 87th-minute game-winner as the Aggies beat Ole Miss. She also assisted on A&M’s first goal in the victory. Hayes scored the icebreaker in the tie against LSU.

This season, Hayes ranks second on the team in points (11), goals (4) and assists (3). Her career numbers include 30 points on 11 goals and eight assists.

It marks the first career weekly league honor for Hayes who earned SEC All-Freshman Team status in 2021.

The Aggies (7-5-3, 1-4-1 SEC) return to action Friday when they host the Auburn Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

