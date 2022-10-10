Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game

Texas A&M vs South Carolina
Texas A&M vs South Carolina(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. 

A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as SEC opponents. Both teams have a bye this week before facing off in Week 8.

