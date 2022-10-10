Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as SEC opponents. Both teams have a bye this week before facing off in Week 8.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.