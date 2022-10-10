Learning Express Toys & Gifts gears up for Halloween

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to kids there is no such thing as too many toys, especially with Halloween around the corner.

Owner of Learning Express Toys & Gifts Bridget Mais says the store carries everything from toys to Halloween treats.

“The kiddos need something fun to do, no just trick-or-treating. But maybe something at home, like baking. We always bake for Christmas, but why not make some Halloween cookies? And there are some cupcake kits too that we have which are just wonderful,” Mais said.

Learning Express Toys & Gifts is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

