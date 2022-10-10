Minimal damage after train and 18-wheeler collide near Mumford

The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford.
The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler and train collided Monday afternoon, but the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed no one was injured.

The rail crew for the train said another team was coming to assess the situation, but that there was minimal damage. The train does seem to be stopped in the middle of the road.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

