Plan a fall getaway, tour at Messina Hof

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cooler weather and transition of the leaves means it’s time to spend a little more time outdoors. One way to do that is by planning a relaxing getaway or outside tour where you can learn and take in the cool, crisp air. Bryan’s Messina Hof is a place that combines all of this.

For those wanting to plan an overnight or weekend trip, Messina Hof’s Villa Bed & Breakfast offers a getaway experience that won’t be too far from home. The B&B has 11 spacious suites that reflect romantic and historical icons like Romeo and Juliet or D’Artagnan, from the Three Musketeers.

“Especially on the weekends, we get a lot of people in that want to be able to just relax and enjoy, and that’s our favorite part,” Messina Hof’s chief administrative officer Karen Bongarrigo said.

Tours can be a part of an overnight or day trip. Messina Hof offers public tours every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. This gives tourists the opportunity to walk through the vineyard, barrel room and more while sipping some of the vineyard’s award-winning wine.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“To be able to see it and understand what those grapes look like and what they taste like and how that translates to the bottle is really a fascinating process that we get to share,” Bongarrigo said.

The cellar tour is another option for those wanting to know how the grapes from the vineyard become delicious wines. Tourists get an in-depth look into the wine-making process and taste wine straight from the barrels.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“There’s always more to learn about wine,” Bongarrigo said.

Those wines can also be tasted in every dish made at the Vineyard House Restaurant, which is on the property. Some of the popular menu items include the chicken gorgonzola, port fudge sundae and tableside flambé. Messina Hof also has a line of vineyard cuisine products including jams, sauces and truffles.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“We want to be able to make sure that those pairings are perfect and they’re also very accessible and learnable,” Bongarrigo said.

For more information on Messina Hof, the Vintage House Restaurant and upcoming tours and events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.