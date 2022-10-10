Put on your best ‘Boots and Bling’ to support Still Creek Ranch

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1988, Still Creek Ranch has aimed to save children from crisis environments including abuse, neglect, abandonment, and sexual exploitation, and place them in safe, loving, Christ-centered homes.

In continue their mission, they’re hosting Boots and Bling 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

Executive Director James Inmon says the proceeds raised through this fundraiser will be used to enhance the transitional living program. This will ensure that the kids don’t “age out” of the program.

This night of celebration will include a buffet dinner, silent auction, live auction and live music from The Texas Unlimited Band.

You can purchase tickets and sponsorships for the event here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota

Latest News

Another Broke Eggs serves a South Carolina inspired dish
Another Broke Eggs serves a South Carolina inspired dish
THE THREE OCTOBER 10
The Three: Monday, October 10
From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you...
Add some flair to your home and garden this fall
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - still creek ranch
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - still creek ranch