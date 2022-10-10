Put on your best ‘Boots and Bling’ to support Still Creek Ranch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1988, Still Creek Ranch has aimed to save children from crisis environments including abuse, neglect, abandonment, and sexual exploitation, and place them in safe, loving, Christ-centered homes.

In continue their mission, they’re hosting Boots and Bling 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

Executive Director James Inmon says the proceeds raised through this fundraiser will be used to enhance the transitional living program. This will ensure that the kids don’t “age out” of the program.

This night of celebration will include a buffet dinner, silent auction, live auction and live music from The Texas Unlimited Band.

You can purchase tickets and sponsorships for the event here.

