Putting the Most Good for The Salvation Army

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army is holding a mini golf tournament filled with friendly competition and fundraising for the community.

Corps Officer and Executive Director Timothy Israel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about Putting the Most Good.

The new fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BigShots Golf in Bryan.

A team of two costs $50 and the money goes toward year-round programs at The Salvation Army.

To register a team, go to salvationarmybcs.org.

4-vehicle crash reported along Highway 105 in Navasota

