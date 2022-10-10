Seven Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings ahead of Week Eight

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week Eight of the season on Monday and Seven teams from the Brazos Valley remain ranked.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up a spot to No. 3 after the Cougars shut out Cedar Park 17-0 at home.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains No. 1. The Lions were off last week and will go for their 23rd win in a row when they host Troy this Friday. Cameron Yoe stays at No. 9 after the Yoemen beat Little River Academy 48-13.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington stays at No. 9. The Eagles are now 6-0 after dominating Florence 61-0.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville moves up a spot to No. 9. The 4-2 Tigers will be back at home for the first time in four weeks to host Groveton.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton remains at No. 2. The Panthers are 6-0 and will take on Snook this Friday. Bremond drops to No. 10 after their first loss of the year to No. 5 Chilton.

