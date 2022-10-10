Seven Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings ahead of Week Eight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week Eight of the season on Monday and Seven teams from the Brazos Valley remain ranked.

Brazos Valley teams in the Week 8 @dctf rankings:

5A Div. I: 3) @TheCougarWay

3A Div. I: 1) @FranklinISD 9) @yoefootball

3A Div. II: 9) @LexingtonISD

2A Div. I: 9) Centerville

2A Div. II: 2) Burton 10) Bremond — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) October 10, 2022

In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up a spot to No. 3 after the Cougars shut out Cedar Park 17-0 at home.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains No. 1. The Lions were off last week and will go for their 23rd win in a row when they host Troy this Friday. Cameron Yoe stays at No. 9 after the Yoemen beat Little River Academy 48-13.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington stays at No. 9. The Eagles are now 6-0 after dominating Florence 61-0.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville moves up a spot to No. 9. The 4-2 Tigers will be back at home for the first time in four weeks to host Groveton.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton remains at No. 2. The Panthers are 6-0 and will take on Snook this Friday. Bremond drops to No. 10 after their first loss of the year to No. 5 Chilton.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.