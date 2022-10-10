Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
4-vehicle crash reported along Highway 105 in Navasota

Latest News

Salvation Army will hold a brand new event called "Putting the Most Good."
Putting the Most Good for The Salvation Army
Attorneys for Alan Miller said he was poked and prodded for 90 minutes in a "botched" execution.
Death row inmate files federal lawsuit following ‘botched’ execution
Alexis Marquis Doyal's Lamborghini went up in flames.
2 men arrested for DUI after Lamborghini street race ends in fiery crash
A railroad strike is still a possibility after the third largest railroad union rejected its...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months