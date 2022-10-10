3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South(Courtesy)
By Julia Potts
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive.

KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved.

The crash is affecting northbound and southbound traffic along the highway.

No word yet on injuries. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Chaselyn Roderick is a freshman at Texas A&M University who is making a name for herself as a...
College Station author celebrates publication of third novel
Meals on Wheels facility up for sale.
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility

Latest News

4-vehicle crash reported along Highway 105 in Navasota
Monday Morning PinPoint Forecast 10/10
Monday Morning PinPoint Forecast 10/10
Weather Whys: What is Pressure?
Weather Whys: Pressure
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library