Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout

(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety.

The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.

No one was injured in the one-vehicle crash.

