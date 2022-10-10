Weather Whys: What is pressure?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today, we’re discussing one of the most basic meteorological concepts: air pressure. Most of meteorology is about understanding the differences in pressure systems.

I want you to think about gravity for a second, and how everything on Earth is constantly being pulled downwards. That “everything” also includes air molecules. Air molecules are constantly being pulled downwards, and end up piling up near the surface. Air molecules, believe it or not, have a weight. Weight is calculated by multiplying the mass of an object by the acceleration caused by gravity. At the surface, gravity is roughly equal to 9.8 m/s^2.

That weight is a force, and a million air molecules pushing tiny forces on, say, a human, can pile up. If we divide all of those forces by an area, say the top of your head, you can calculate the pressure of the air above your head. Pressure is calculated by dividing the force being experienced by an object by the area of that object.

If you were to do this calculation at sea level for a single square inch, all of the atmosphere above it would weigh roughly 14.7 lbs. The pressure would equal 14.7 lbs/square inch. If you add more molecules, the mass increases, so weight increases, and pressure increases. If you measure a square inch higher up in the atmosphere, however, there isn’t as much air above it, so there is less weight to apply a force, so in turn, pressure decreases as height increases.

There is a couple of units you may want to know for pressure: The most basic is a bar, which is roughly equal to the pressure at sea level. The millibar is used most commonly in meteorology. A bar equals 1000 millibars, similar to how a meter equals 1000 millimeters. Another unit is a hectopascal, which is equivalent to one millibar. There are also inches of mercury, which isn’t used as much anymore and applies more to the measurement of barometers. You can even use this thinking to calculate pressure underwater.

