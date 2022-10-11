Baby boom recorded at St. Joseph Health in College Station

In September the hospital experienced a baby boom
By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cooing of new parents over their newborn was a common sight at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital during the month of September, as the hospital experienced it’s own baby boom.

There was a record high number of deliveries with over 200 newborns, including twins, in September at The Brazos Valley Pavilion. St. Joseph Health said that’s the highest volume of babies they’ve ever seen born in a month’s span.

Shannon Williams, Nurse Manager at St. Joseph Health, told KBTX she and her team vividly saw the uptick of births during the middle of September.

“No one was put on standby. Everybody was working, we were constantly asking for help. We just knew it had to be way more than usual,” said Williams. “It’s so great to see our community grow. It really is beautiful seeing so many lives start at our hospital.”

Williams said after a couple of slower years of babies due to COVID-19, it feels like families are trying to get “back to normal.”

“They’re starting to plan families again, just kind of looking forward to the future. I think a big part of it is the holidays because these are all babies that were conceived back in December,” Williams said.

Data from the City of College Station records the number of births at St. Joseph Hospital since Jan. 1, 2022.

MonthBirths
January174
February154
March197
April157
May158
June159
July181
August173

St. Joseph Health transitioned their birthing center to College Station in 2021. Bryan doesn’t have any major birthing centers right now, but the city does record the number of births so far from this year and last year.

YearBirths
2021233
202247

For more information on The Brazos Valley Pavilion at St. Joseph Health in College Station, click here.

