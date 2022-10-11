BISD, city council to discuss transportation complex future on Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives of Bryan ISD will go before Bryan City Council Tuesday and ask for zoning approval for a new transportation and maintenance complex on the southwest corner of Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) and Leonard Road. BISD’s current transportation facility is scheduled for demolition to allow for the construction of the new Sadberry Intermediate School.

It has been a long-awaited meeting after the Planning and Zoning commission previously denied two proposals. According to the agenda minutes for Tuesday’s meeting, both proposals will sit in front of council members for consideration.

Included in those proposals is what Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine says is a compromise. Project planners moved the proposed facility about 500 feet further into the property.

When the plans were originally denied by the P&Z commission, Carrabine said she was confused since the school district and project planners had worked closely with city staff but there were concerns about where exactly the facility would go on the open plot of land.

KBTX this week obtained public records showing a pre-development meeting between both entities, describing a project plan for the facility to be located on the back half of the property. This meeting happened on October 4, 2021, before the property was purchased by BISD from Blinn College.

Carrabine on Monday said that the meeting last year happened before a feasibility study was done on the project.

“As the survey started to come back, and we started realizing the amount of usable acreage it was at that time that our design team started making recommendations for the part of the land that was most conducive for the facility,” she said.

The property is almost 100 acres, with the back half sitting on a floodplain and transmission line. While building on that part of the property would be more costly, it is possible. Carrabine says as these discussions have gone on, there have been informal comments about the city’s willingness to help BISD cover the difference but that will not be a part of Tuesday’s proposal.

“We certainly appreciate their willingness to collaborate with us. We don’t have any formal plans as far as their contribution. So I can’t speak to that. There’s nothing formal that has occurred as far as them having a role in where the facility would go,” she said.

Other concerns expressed by planning and zoning about the location of the complex have been the impact it would have on property values in the area and how school buses would contribute to a high-traffic area.

Mayor Andrew Nelson says regardless of previous meetings, all council members should come to the meeting Tuesday with an open mind.

“Staff and P&Z have consistently recommended that if it goes on this property, it go in the back portion of it. Council hasn’t weighed in on that most of us haven’t even heard about this issue directly from BISD. That’s what tomorrow is about, we’ll make our best decision,” Nelson said.

He says the city has supported the need for this facility, they are just looking to make sure this is the best option with other citizens in mind.

“I haven’t heard anyone say that we don’t want a transportation facility that includes hundreds of buses,” he said. “It’s about finding the precise best spot and our job as a council is to weigh all those things and try to find a solution that gets the school district moving forward while still listening to the many concerns of citizens who don’t want it on a major corner of the city.”

BISD has said if they are denied by the council, they are willing to look into legal options as they work with the needs of students first. Tuesday’s meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.