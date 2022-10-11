Bryan Ghost Walk takes over Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spooky season is here and Bryan Ghost Walk will give attendees a tour through the “haunted” places of Downtown Bryan.

Get acquainted with the ghouls and ghosts of the city with a walking tour led by professional tour guides telling stories of Bryan’s haunted history.

“You get the history of it and how it became Bryan as it is now,” said Bryan Ghost Walk General Manager Kaylee Rose. “And then you also get the history of the different spirits that have [come] to live here. And then, we have a bunch of equipment like EMT detectors. We have motion detectors, all of the fun stuff.”

There are two tour options offered on Friday and Saturday, and a private tour option.

For more information visit BryanGhostWalk.com.

