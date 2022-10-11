Bryan Ghost Walk takes over Downtown Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spooky season is here and Bryan Ghost Walk will give attendees a tour through the “haunted” places of Downtown Bryan.

Get acquainted with the ghouls and ghosts of the city with a walking tour led by professional tour guides telling stories of Bryan’s haunted history.

“You get the history of it and how it became Bryan as it is now,” said Bryan Ghost Walk General Manager Kaylee Rose. “And then you also get the history of the different spirits that have [come] to live here. And then, we have a bunch of equipment like EMT detectors. We have motion detectors, all of the fun stuff.”

There are two tour options offered on Friday and Saturday, and a private tour option.

For more information visit BryanGhostWalk.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

This is a horse-lover's dream!
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
The Haunted House is open for business for three weekends in the month of October, starting on...
Have a frightful good time at Fright Nights Haunted House
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley encourages inclusivity for jobseekers
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - fright nights haunted house
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - fright nights haunted house