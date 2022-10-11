Bryan Rotary Club announces return of Field of Valor

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Rotary Club will soon be giving community members a chance to honor a loved one this Veterans Day.

Since 2011 the Rotary Club has hosted the Field of Valor. The Rotary Club will display 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park in College Station from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13.

According to the Rotary’s website, the Field of Valor “exists to serve the community through funds raised, to honor active military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers for their selfless service through their vocation and to educate students through teacher mini-grants and scholarships.”

Community members can make a $50 donation to tag a 3′x5′ flag on a 10′ pole. The tags will contain your name and the honoree’s name.

Learn how to reserve a flag tag here. Or you can call (979) 361-7992.

