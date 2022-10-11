Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall.

College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events.

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and community members they serve together to meet and discuss issues.

The next Coffee with a Cop will be held on Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Starbucks, located at 1929 Texas Ave South in College Station.

There will be a Teen Career Panel at the Larry Ringer Library on Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Teens can hear a panel of law enforcement professionals from the College Station Police Department talk about their career and how they got into it. Registration not required.

For more information, visit cstx.gov or bcslibrary.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

The magic of Disney is coming to The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station.
‘Descendants the Musical’ opening at Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station this week
Tuesday Morning PinPoint Forecast 10/11
Tuesday Morning PinPoint Forecast 10/11
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
Bryan ISD continues uphill battle for planned transportation and maintenance complex
BISD, city council to discuss transportation complex future on Tuesday