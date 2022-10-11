Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall.

College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events.

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and community members they serve together to meet and discuss issues.

The next Coffee with a Cop will be held on Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Starbucks, located at 1929 Texas Ave South in College Station.

There will be a Teen Career Panel at the Larry Ringer Library on Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Teens can hear a panel of law enforcement professionals from the College Station Police Department talk about their career and how they got into it. Registration not required.

For more information, visit cstx.gov or bcslibrary.org.

