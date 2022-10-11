‘Descendants the Musical’ opening at Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The magic of Disney is coming to the Brazos Valley. Descendants the Musical opens Friday at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, and the director Cynthia Bradford said it’s a show the entire family will enjoy.

The musical is a combination of all three Disney’s “Descendants movies and has some of the movies’ popular songs and catchphrases. It’s the story of some of Disney’s most infamous villains; Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar, and their teenage children along with the son of Belle and King Adam, also known as The Beast.

Although the good and evil characters live in different places, the four villain teens get the opportunity to experience a new way of life at Auradon Prep, which is where the children of some of Disney’s most beloved heroes and royalty attend. When the good and evil worlds collide, the villain teens have to make a tough decision.

Bradford said many people are unaware that this show exists, but they’ll be in for a lot of fun when they see it. Get a look at one of the performances below.

“I feel like I have a front-row seat at Disney World Main Street,” Bradford said.

Like other Disney works, Bradford said the show translates to real life for kids and parents. She said one area the musical touches on is the child-parent relationship.

“It’s really for all ages,” Bradford said.

For more information on the show and tickets, click here.

