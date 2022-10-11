Gilbert named to PFF College Defensive Team of the Week

Texas A&M's Jardin Gilbert celebrates after an interception against Alabama
Texas A&M's Jardin Gilbert celebrates after an interception against Alabama(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert was named to the PFF College Defensive Team of the Week after his big day in Tuscaloosa.

Gilbert had a career-high 9 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break, and an interception against the Crimson Tide. He helped lead a defense that forced four turnovers on the road. The defensive performance was one of the biggest differences between the Aggies’ competitive game with one of the top teams in the country and the week before against Mississippi State. The Aggies were a lot more opportunistic.

”Very opportunistic,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said on how the defense played. “They got the turnovers and got to capitalize on them on offense right after we had them. It’s a shame on the other, we had another one and then kicked the field goal, we had a chance to score that touchdown too. They bent and then fortunately they missed a field goal or two and we were able to hang in there. But they played well and got the turnovers that gave us a chance to win the game,” Fisher added.

“Our defense played phenomenally,” Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “I’m just happy we have those guys up front. I told those guys, hey I’m proud of ya’ll and the way ya’ll played. We fought to the very end. It’s great having a defense like that cause they have your back, and we’ve got to make sure we have their back as well,” Robinson added.

The Aggies’ four turnovers and four sacks against Alabama are the most they’ve had in a game this year.

